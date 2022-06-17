 
entertainment
Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND' at midnight

Drake shocked fans as he dropped his seventh studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND at midnight.

The Champagne Poetry hit maker first shared the title of the album with the announcement that it will come within hours on his Instagram.

“7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight,” the rapper captioned the post which just featured the name of the new album.

Hours later, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper released the track list comprising of 14 titles including 'Falling Back,' 'Calling My Name, and 'Jimmy Cooks' – based on the popular character Jimmy Brooks, he played on a Canadian teen series Degrassi.

The surprise came just hours after Beyoncé announced the release date and title of her comeback album Renaissance.

Drake’s post garnered millions of reactions from fans including former rap rival Kanye West.

