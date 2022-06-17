 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Pop music icon Britney Spears appears to have taken another digital detox as she has deleted her Instagram account a week after her fairytale wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari.

The Toxic crooner, 40, has shut her social media page, leaving fans concerned with a message now reads: ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available.

While it’s not the first time the Gimme More singer has deleted her Instagram, but it came after she criticized her family for allegedly mistreating her during her now-terminated conservatorship and claiming she 'never asked' her elder brother Bryan Spears, 45, to her recent wedding.

On Wednesday, the Criminal singer claimed that she 'never asked' Bryan to attend her wedding, despite the fact that Bryan’s fiancée earlier cited a schedule difficulty as the reason for his absence, reported Daily Mail.

Back on March 16, Spears deactivated her IG account without warning fans before returning two days later, on March 18. 

