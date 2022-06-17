Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian recently left onlookers jaw-dropped with her fashion A-game as she rocked a catsuit.

The 41-year-old reality star flaunted her famous curves in an all-black look on Wednesday when she stepped out in Los Angeles, donning a body-hugging leather outfit.

The diva was papped getting out of her $600,000 Lamborghini Urus after spending a romantic day with her beau Pete Davidson in Tahiti.

Kardashian completed her look with a set of pointed boots and chunky black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner recently reclaimed her spot on the magazine cover after Kardashian bumped her off the March issue of the well-known fashion magazine.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous in a skin-tight black catsuit as she wore layers of gold jewellery over it.

Jenner’s look matched perfectly with the main theme of the issue as it read, “The heat is on” on the front page.



