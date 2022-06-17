 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson 

Kim Kardashian recently left onlookers jaw-dropped with her fashion A-game as she rocked a catsuit.

The 41-year-old reality star flaunted her famous curves in an all-black look on Wednesday when she stepped out in Los Angeles, donning a body-hugging leather outfit.

The diva was papped getting out of her $600,000 Lamborghini Urus after spending a romantic day with her beau Pete Davidson in Tahiti.

Kardashian completed her look with a set of pointed boots and chunky black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner recently reclaimed her spot on the magazine cover after Kardashian bumped her off the March issue of the well-known fashion magazine.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous in a skin-tight black catsuit as she wore layers of gold jewellery over it.

Jenner’s look matched perfectly with the main theme of the issue as it read, “The heat is on” on the front page.

Kim Kardashian turns heads in catsuit amid romantic getaway with Pete Davidson


More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser
‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report
Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?
BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring
Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations
Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Latest

view all