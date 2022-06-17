 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
Amber Heard opens about ‘feeling scared’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Amber Heard has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on feeling ‘overwhelming fearful’ after losing the defamation trial to Johnny Depp.

Heard made this admission in her interview with NBC’s Today Show.

There she started by with a quip, admitting, “Of course, I took for granted what I assume was my right to speak.”

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing.”

Before concluding she also added, “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It’s meant to take your voice.”

