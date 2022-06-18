Pak Army soldier martyred fighting gallantly against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, the fight occurred in Miran Shah.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed, later identified as terrorist Zia Ullah. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist," read the statement issued.

Naik Zahid Ahmed, 32, resident of Charsadda, "having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat", the ISPR said.