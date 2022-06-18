 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak Army soldier martyred fighting gallantly against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.
Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.
  • Martyred soldier, Naik Zahid Ahmed, 32, was a resident of Charsadda.
  • One terrorist killed during exchange of fire in Miran Shah.
  • Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist.

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, the fight occurred in Miran Shah.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed, later identified as terrorist Zia Ullah. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist," read the statement issued.

Naik Zahid Ahmed, 32, resident of Charsadda, "having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat", the ISPR said.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case
Dua Zahra's father moves Supreme Court against SHC's decision

Dua Zahra's father moves Supreme Court against SHC's decision

'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
PM Shehbaz appoints Intelligence Bureau as 'Special Vetting Agency'

PM Shehbaz appoints Intelligence Bureau as 'Special Vetting Agency'
FATF progress would not have been possible without HBL chairman's contribution: Ali Zaidi

FATF progress would not have been possible without HBL chairman's contribution: Ali Zaidi
Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body
Watch: How do people of Sukkur's Jannat Chowk deal with ghosts?

Watch: How do people of Sukkur's Jannat Chowk deal with ghosts?
Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases

Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases
Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

Watch: Baby goat with longest ears has made a world record, claim owners

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews

Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews
Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

Punjab markets to close at 9pm under power-saving plan: sources

Latest

view all