Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly planned a few surprises for her hubby Nick Jonas for his first father’s day after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According to Hollywood Life, a source spilt the beans to the outlet that the Sucker singer is ‘so excited for his very first Father’s Day.’

“It’s a big milestone for any new dad but after waiting for so long to be able to bring Malti home and all the stress and uncertainty, it’s extra meaningful to be able to have his baby girl home for this special day,” the source dished.

“He says he couldn’t ask for a better gift,” the insider added.

“As much as this day is about Nick now, it’s still going to be about honouring his dad and Priyanka’s dad too,” the source continued.

“Nick’s extremely sensitive to Priyanka’s feelings when it comes to Father’s Day and he always goes out of his way to make sure to acknowledge her dad and this year won’t be any different.”

The outlet also reported that PeeCee has a “few little surprises planned to celebrate Nick’s first Father’s Day, but they’re planning on just spending the day at home as a family.”

“They’re still adjusting to life as parents since Malti came home and they’re loving every minute of it. Priyanka can’t believe it’s been over a month since they brought Malti home.

“The time has absolutely flown by and she loves getting to see her baby girl get bigger every day. Priyanka just wants to celebrate Nick on Father’s day in any way she can because he has been the most incredible husband and father to their family," the insider said.