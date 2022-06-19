Queen Elizabeth misses another royal event over mobility issues

British Queen Elizabeth II has missed Royal Ascot for first time since her coronation in 1953.



According to the Reuters, the 96-year-old monarch missed the whole of the prestigious horseracing event due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Queen, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, however, watched the final day of the racing event on TV.

She had only previously missed the event once during her reign, in 2020, when it was held behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Kent replaced the Queen - who has a long-standing love of horses - during the royal carriage procession, which also featured Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen has battled mobility issues in recent months, which forced her to miss a number of events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As a reminder of Queen’s influence over the event, 70 school children donned her colours to form a guard of honour for the Royal party as they rolled into the parade ring in their carriages pre-racing. (Web Desk/Reuters)