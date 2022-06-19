Pre-monsoon rains: When is Karachi likely to receive first wet spell?

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting the day for the first rain of pre-monsoon season in Sindh.



As per the notification issued by the Met Department, parts of the province will receive the first spell of pre-monsoon rains on June 21-22 as a result of the extension of a westerly wave and moist southwest winds.

Under the wet spell, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur will witness rain with dust and thunderstorm on the night of June 21-22, while districts of Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot on 22-23 June.

Meanwhile, Karachi may also witness isolated dust-storm and light showers on June 22.

PMD said Karachi saw partly cloudy and humid day with the highest temperature between 33-35 degrees Celsius and lowest at 29.5°C today (Sunday).



The Met department also issued a weather forecast of Karachi for June 20 and 21, according to which the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle or very light rain during the next two days.



Meanwhile, the mercury is expected to shoot as high as 33-36°C while the lowest temperature will be recorded between 29-30°C. Moreover, south-west and westerly winds will keep blowing in the city.