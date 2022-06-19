 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian puts aside feud with Kanye West for daughter's basketball match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian puts aside feud with Kanye West for daughters basketball match
Kim Kardashian puts aside feud with Kanye West for daughter's basketball match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned heads as they attended their daughter North's basketball match on Friday.

According to TMZ, the parents of a nine-year-old star kid were spotted sitting near each other as they cheered upon their firstborn child.

An onlooker spilt the beans to the outlet, “[Kim and Kanye were snapped] looking on as North does her thing with her team. They weren't even that far apart – just a row back from one another, in very close proximity.

“Eyewitnesses tell us they did speak from time to time throughout the evening and appeared to be cordial,” the source added.

“Neither parent made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else ... we're told they looked like they were just trying to lay low and just watch North together,” the outlet continued.

Earlier in March, the Donda 2 rapper and his former ladylove were spotted at their son Saint’s football where the duo appeared to be ‘peaceful’.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari wants Marvel role after getting married to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari wants Marvel role after getting married to Britney Spears
Meghan Markle ex husband could break silence on their relationship

Meghan Markle ex husband could break silence on their relationship
Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila share glimpse of their campaigning for gun safety in D. C.

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila share glimpse of their campaigning for gun safety in D. C.
Jennifer Aniston says she felt ‘useless’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Jennifer Aniston says she felt ‘useless’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Queen’s health fears soar as funeral plan LEAKED: Details

Queen’s health fears soar as funeral plan LEAKED: Details
Prince William ‘allergic’ to Prince Harry ‘airing family laundry globally’

Prince William ‘allergic’ to Prince Harry ‘airing family laundry globally’
Amber Heard opens up about Johnny Depp former partners

Amber Heard opens up about Johnny Depp former partners
Ezra Miller fired from 'The Flash' amid legal controversies

Ezra Miller fired from 'The Flash' amid legal controversies
Prince William ‘will find a way to forgive’ Prince Harry, ‘wants him happy’

Prince William ‘will find a way to forgive’ Prince Harry, ‘wants him happy’
Prince William was almost named THIS but Diana wanted 'more robust' moniker

Prince William was almost named THIS but Diana wanted 'more robust' moniker
Sarah Ferguson 'support' for Prince Andrew will not end his 'toxicity': Expert

Sarah Ferguson 'support' for Prince Andrew will not end his 'toxicity': Expert
Prince Charles sends a secret message to Prince Harry

Prince Charles sends a secret message to Prince Harry

Latest

view all