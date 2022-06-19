 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles to grant royal titles to Archie, Lilibet despite snubbing Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles is expected to grant official royal titles to his grandchildren, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, despite their father Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the royal family, reported Express UK.

Royal expert and author Andrew Morton has shared that both Archie and Lilibet may be crowned as Prince and Princess once Charles ascends the throne, with the issue of their titles being on the top of his list.

Talking to Express UK, Morton expressed that Archie and Lilibet’s titles will come even as their father Prince Harry is relegated to the sidelines if he continues his feud with the royal family, particularly with Prince Charles and Prince William.

As per Morton: “The big irony in all of this is that when Prince Charles comes to the throne, one of the first things he will be asked to do is to make Lilibet a Princess and Archie a Prince.”

“So, whilst Harry will be cast in the darkness, his children will have royal titles… You could have Prince Harry distanced from the head of state, unable to get an appointment unlike now when he can just jump the queue.”

