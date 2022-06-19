 
Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now

Bigg Boss star Jasmin Bhasin is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Aly Goni and whether or not the two are thinking about marriage.

Television actors Jasmin and Shaheer Sheikh released their first song, Iss Baarish Mein together on June 14. Before the release of the song, it trended heavily on social media, and post its release, the music video garnered millions of eyeballs.

Amid all, both the actors sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla about the song and how happy they are to receive so much love in abundance.

While having a conversation, Jasmine was asked about her marriage rumors with boyfriend Aly. She set the record straight by clearly stating that there are no marriage plans for now. 

"Aly had earlier spoken about a special announcement to be made, and fans interpreted that "special" announcement to be their wedding news. Defending Aly, Jasmin affirmed, "Aly never said anything like this in any of the interviews."

Adding further about their marriage plans, Jasmin said, "We have no plans of getting married anytime soon because both of us are very ambitious and our only priority is our career right now." 

"Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that, 'No, we are not getting married. It was for our YouTube channel Jasly'."

"Wedding isn't on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now," quipped Jasmin. 

