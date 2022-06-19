 
Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues

Netizens have been pointing out the details that prove that Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes.

During her first tell-all interview since the bombshell lawsuit, the Aquaman actor said, “There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that was taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to.”

The notes were not submitted into evidence during the trial due to the lingering possibility of them being discredited as ‘hearsay’.

“I was a therapist for a decade. I worked in child protection and DV and hospitals. Therapists never write like this. We use short-form notes, under headings, with lots of abbreviations and acronyms,” one fan, who claimed to be a therapist noted.

“This is so obviously a layperson’s imagining of what therapist notes look like."

"Suspicious similarities between Amber Heard’s handwriting and her “therapist” notes… pay particular attention to the way the ‘e’, ‘f’ and ‘th’ is written,” read another tweet.

A third user said, “I can’t see clearly the therapist notes but comparing these notes to johnnys therapist and the marriage counsellor and their difficulties with their shorthand notes I would say these are written by her. No way a therapist would be able to write like this when someone is talking."

