 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Fathers Day post

Queen Elizabeth II recalled amazing moments she spent with her late Dad King George VI as she shared adorable throwback photo in honor of Father's Day.

The 96-year-old monarch shared an stunning photograph on the Royal Family's official Instagram account Sunday, marking the annual holiday.

In the picture, which was taken back in 1946, the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is seen enjoying pleasant moment with her dad. The father-daughter duo can be seen smiling at one another as they stand in a garden.

Prince Harry and William's grandmother captioned the sweet photo: "Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day."

Prince of Wales, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a Father's Day tribute.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!" Charles and Camilla wrote alongside a series of photographs of the future king with his father, Camilla with her own, and a shot of Prince Charles with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and William also shared a tribute of their own on Instagram, posting a photograph of William with the pair's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, captioning: "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute
Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic

Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel
Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues

Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues
Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show
Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'

Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'
Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album

Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album
Queen reportedly made a meaningful comment about Prince Charles when William was born

Queen reportedly made a meaningful comment about Prince Charles when William was born
Ben Stiller visits Poland to meet Ukrainian refugee families

Ben Stiller visits Poland to meet Ukrainian refugee families

Is Millie Bobby Brown on Disney's radar for new Star Wars project? Deets inside

Is Millie Bobby Brown on Disney's radar for new Star Wars project? Deets inside

Latest

view all