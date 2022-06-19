Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post

Queen Elizabeth II recalled amazing moments she spent with her late Dad King George VI as she shared adorable throwback photo in honor of Father's Day.

The 96-year-old monarch shared an stunning photograph on the Royal Family's official Instagram account Sunday, marking the annual holiday.



In the picture, which was taken back in 1946, the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is seen enjoying pleasant moment with her dad. The father-daughter duo can be seen smiling at one another as they stand in a garden.

Prince Harry and William's grandmother captioned the sweet photo: "Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day."

Prince of Wales, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a Father's Day tribute.



"Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!" Charles and Camilla wrote alongside a series of photographs of the future king with his father, Camilla with her own, and a shot of Prince Charles with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and William also shared a tribute of their own on Instagram, posting a photograph of William with the pair's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, captioning: "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"