Sunday Jun 19 2022
Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Photo: Twitter/ @SirLifeCoach/file
Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Photo: Twitter/ @SirLifeCoach/file

  • Musharraf's family says they are reviewing the medical, legal and security aspects before returning to Pakistan.
  • Family adds Pakistan lacks the required medicines and medical facilities.
  • His family thanks country's leadership for contacting them.

DUBAI: Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's family Sunday said that they are reviewing the medical, legal and security challenges before deciding on the ex-army chief's return to Pakistan.

The former president's family said that Pakistan lacks the required medicines and medical facilities, adding that a continuous supply of a drug called daratumumab and treatment of amyloidosis is needed which is currently not available in the country. 

The family also thanked the country's leadership for contacting them through official and unofficial channels for Musharraf's return. 

Earlier, Tariq Aziz who is Musharraf's close friend said that the ex-president wants to return to his homeland, but his doctors have advised against air travel.

Aziz, who served as Musharraf's principal secretary and secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) for eight years, said that Musharraf was keen to return home but his doctors were coming in the way.

'Govt should facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan'

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle” with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Nawaz added that he is praying for the health of the former dictator, adding that if he wishes to come home, then the government should facilitate his return.

The statement had come hours after Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

Musharraf, 78, is critically ill these days as he is suffering from a condition called amyloidosis, his office said earlier this month.

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Musharraf — said that he was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital, refuting the news of his death or him being on a ventilator.

