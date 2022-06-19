 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Yumna Zaidi extends support to Dua Zehra’s dad Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘thanks for being great father’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Yumna Zaidi extends support to Dua Zehra’s dad Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘thanks for being great father’
Yumna Zaidi extends support to Dua Zehra’s dad Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘thanks for being great father’

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Yumna Zaidi penned down a special post for Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi on Twitter in honor of Father's Day 2022.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star appeared to be standing strong beside the heartbroken family of Dua Zehra – a teenage girl who went missing on April 16 from the Golden Town area of Al Falah in Karachi.

Recently, Yumna took to her social media platform and paid tribute to Kazmi this Fathers Day for his efforts to get his daughter back.

"Happy Father's day to Mehdi Ali Kazmi father of Dua Zahra... thanks for being a great father. We support you," tweeted Yumna.

Within no time, Yumna’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.

More From Showbiz:

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day
Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father

Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father
Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now

Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now
Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic
Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'

Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'
Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message

Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message
Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics

Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics
Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet

Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’

Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’
Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal
Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Latest

view all