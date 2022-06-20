 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashiana Housing scheme: PM Shehbaz appears before accountability court

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/File

  • PM Shehbaz appears before court in Ashiana Housing scheme, Ramazan Sugar Mill cases.
  • Earlier, premier had claimed he has no stake in either.
  • PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza were indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before an accountability court in cases related to the Ashiana Housing scheme and the Ramazan Sugar Mills, Geo News reported Monday.

Meanwhile, co-accused former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema also appeared before the court. Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has also been summoned today.

The authorities concerned were involved in a cleaning process outside the accountability court prior to the appearance of PM Shehbaz.

During the last hearing on June 11, PM Shehbaz, while addressing the court, had said that in the Ashiana case, it was alleged that “I had misused my authority. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has given a detailed verdict in my case."

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's bail confirmed in Rs16bn money laundering case

"The National Accountability Court (NAB) approached the Supreme Court for revocation of my bail and the then chief justice asked where the proof of corruption was. The NAB ran away from there," Shehbaz had claimed.

PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza were indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020.

In its reference, the NAB had alleged that Shehbaz, then being the chief minister of Punjab, had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district, mainly for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills, which is owned by his sons. It said Rs200 million was spent on the drain from the public money. 

While the accountability bureau had also alleged that the then Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz and other suspects caused a huge loss to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme to a company without bidding.

More From Pakistan:

US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report

US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report
Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan

Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office

Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office
Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan
Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family

Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family
Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan

Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan
Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad

Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad
ECP asks police to take action against individuals involved in PTI, PML-N clash in Lahore

ECP asks police to take action against individuals involved in PTI, PML-N clash in Lahore
Vehicles causing environmental pollution to be barred from entering Islamabad

Vehicles causing environmental pollution to be barred from entering Islamabad
President Alvi re-returns 'regressive' election amendment bill, calls for use of technology

President Alvi re-returns 'regressive' election amendment bill, calls for use of technology
Newborn baby's head cut off in mother’s womb during surgery at pvt hospital

Newborn baby's head cut off in mother’s womb during surgery at pvt hospital

Latest

view all