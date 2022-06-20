Alia Bhatt’s adorable gesture for Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts: Photo

Alia Bhatt may currently be busy filming her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in London but her heart is in Mumbai.



On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress cheered for her hubby Ranbir Kapoor on his first poster look from his upcoming movie Shamshera.

In the photo, the Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actor could be seen in a warrior avatar with an axe in his hand.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, the 29-year-old was gushing over his first look while she captioned it, “Now that’s a hot morning… I mean… good morning.”

Nevertheless, fans loved this “adorable gesture” of the Gully Boy star, with some commented, “Mrs Kapoor is a fan girl” as well as “Husband has the biggest cheerleader”.



Meanwhile, Ranbir’s movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. According to makers of the movie, it’s scheduled to release on July 22.

To note, Alia and the 39-year-old will also be seen together in Brahmastra, slated to release on September 9.