Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose heartfelt note for dad goes viral

Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose-Depp spoke out in support of her father against Amber Heard back in 2016 when the news of domestic violence first broke.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares two children Lily Rose, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, with former wife Vanessa Paradis.

In an Instagram post, now deleted, back in 2016, Lily, said “My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same."

She had also shared a throwback photo of herself and father Johnny Depp alongside the note.

The past support message has resurfaced online on Father’s Day after Depp won defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.