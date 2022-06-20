Justin Timberlake celebrates Father’s Day with rare snap of sons: ‘My favourite melodies’

File Footage

Justin Timberlake marked Father’s Day with a rare picture of his two sons, Phineas Timberlake and Silas Randall Timberlake.



Taking to Instagram, the Palmer actor shared the snaps of his kids, who he shared with wife Jessica Biel, as they play piano together.

“My two favorite melodies,” the 41-year-old star captioned the photo. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Jennifer Aniston also reacted to the adorable image which has garnered thousands of likes so far.



The actor’s ladylove Biel also paid a sweet tribute to him as she dropped a heart warming family photo.

“To the world, you are a dad,” she captioned the snap. “But to your family, you are the world.”

Biel added, “I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that (expletive). We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

The couple dated for four years before tying the knot in 2012. The power couple will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year.

