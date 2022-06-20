 
sports
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

By
SDSports desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram reminisced his cricket days and took a wicket in a charity match that was played in England on Sunday.

In remembrance of former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Akram took the field in the Well Being of Women celebrity charity match, six years after he last played a match in 2015. 

While bowling to former English first-class cricketer Mike Atherton, Akram reminded fans of his never-missed in-swinging yorker that got rid of the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"A classic Wasim Akram in-swinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton!" wrote Cricket District, who shared a video of the dismissal.

Later on, the former pacer reacted to the video that continued circulating on social media.

"Sorry, Mike Atherton. We might get older but some things will stay the same," Akram bantered.

Akram finished his career with 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 in 104 matches, while he picked up 502 ODI wickets, second-most in history, at an average of 23.52 in 356 matches.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

