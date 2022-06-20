 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Ayeza Khan strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae
Ayeza Khan strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae

Television sensation Ayeza Khan never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures and videos shared on her social media accounts.

Today, the fan-favorite starlet surprised her Instagram fam with her new picture, in which she was seen posing with famed Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, best known as Salt Bae.

In the shared photo, the Meray Paas Tum Ho diva looked gorgeous in a casual Orange t-shirt, paired with black pants.


Salt Bae, whose technique for preparing and seasoning meat took the internet by storm in 2017, looked dapper in his signature look including white t-shirt and black shades.

Sharing the picture, the Chupke Chupke actress wrote in the caption, “With Salt bhayi lol”

The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Khan’s fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post’s comment section writing, “cute,” and “beautiful picture.”

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s killer dance moves to Sidhu Moose Wala's song win hearts

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s killer dance moves to Sidhu Moose Wala's song win hearts
Indian actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recounts suffering of Ramsay Hunt syndrome like Justin Bieber

Indian actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recounts suffering of Ramsay Hunt syndrome like Justin Bieber
Karachi's restaurant slammed online for using 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes for promotional ad

Karachi's restaurant slammed online for using 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes for promotional ad
‘Kana Yaari’ wedding dance performers speak on overnight fame

‘Kana Yaari’ wedding dance performers speak on overnight fame
Alia Bhatt’s adorable gesture for Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts: Photo

Alia Bhatt’s adorable gesture for Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts: Photo
Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day
Yumna Zaidi extends support to Dua Zehra’s dad Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘thanks for being great father’

Yumna Zaidi extends support to Dua Zehra’s dad Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘thanks for being great father’
Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father

Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father
Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now

Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now
Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic
Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'

Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'

Latest

view all