Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood speaks in this undated photo. — YouTube/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood, who met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, said he is one of the candidates to take up the role of the national cricket governing body's chairmanship.

Speaking during Geo News program "Score", Mahmood said: "I have 50 years of experience in handling administrative matters, as I have been a member of the PCB's Governing Body and also the manager of the national team. If the government and the patron PCB Shehbaz Sharif ask me to take responsibility, I will not refuse."

Mahmood, who was chairman of the PCB from 1998 to 1999, revealed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had asked him about the PCB during his time in government and later gave him the top role on the board.

Read more: Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader

The former chief admitted that he wanted to discuss the PCB chairman and other issues in a meeting with the premier, but instead of answering, he asked him the opposite question.

"Please tell me, how's the board working", Shehbaz asked Mahmood.

Mahmood told the prime minister that his experience and work should be taken into consideration while appointing the head of the cricket board.

When asked why the premier hasn't met the current PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, Khalid said: "I don't have an answer to this question".

Read more: Govt decides to sack PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, say sources



Ramiz took over the chairmanship of the PCB on September 13, 2021, replacing Ehsan Mani in the PCB governing board by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.