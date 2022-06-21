 
pakistan
Pakistan has significant untapped investment potential, PM Shehbaz tells Saudi investors

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has urged the investors from Saudi Arabia to come to Pakistan and make investments
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urges investors from Saudi Arabia to come to Pakistan for investment in various fields.
  • Says there is huge investment potential in Pakistan's agriculture and mineral sectors.
  • Pakistan has always benefited from Saudi Arabia's assistance in both the economic and diplomatic spheres, he says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged investors from Saudi Arabia to come to Pakistan and invest in a variety of fields, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday. 

In a speech given in Islamabad before a group of Saudi businessmen and investors, he stated that Pakistan has a significant amount of untapped potential for investment in a variety of industries, including agriculture and minerals.

He stated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy outstanding brotherly connections and that both nations should transform their mutual collaboration into an economic relationship. 

According to the prime minister, Pakistan has always benefited from Saudi Arabia's assistance in both the economic and diplomatic spheres.

The prime minister also emphasised Pakistan's commitment to strengthen its bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia in a variety of fields, including commerce and investment.

During the conference, attendees were given background information indicating that Pakistan is a developing nation in terms of its potential for investment, boasting a large number of facilities for conducting business and making secure investments.

Numerous opportunities for commerce and investment can be found in industries such as tourism, minerals, textiles, leather, and others, he said.

In addition, it was mentioned at the conference that investments can be made in the oil refinery business in Gwadar, which is a sector in which Saudi investors have also showed a strong interest.

During the conference, it was decided that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would speed up their development in the areas of commerce and investment. Additionally, it was decided that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Working Group would be activated in order to facilitate these initiatives.

