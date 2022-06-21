 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

CTD warns of assassination threat against Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram
  • CTD states that "terrorists planning to assassinate Imran Khan have sought assistance from an Afghan assassin".
  • Directs agencies concerned to take all possible measures for Imran Khan's security.
  • Senior police official from KP confirms that CTD issued the alert on June 18.

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has warned of an assassination threat against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Daily Jang reported on Tuesday. 

The threat alert issued by CTD's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing stated that "terrorists are planning to assassinate Imran Khan, for which they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan".

According to the publication, the text of the threat alert has been shared with various forums, according to which an Afghan assassin has been given the responsibility to target Imran Khan. However, the said assassin handed over the responsibility to others.

The CTD has directed all concerned agencies to take all possible measures for the security of the former prime minister in the wake of the threat alert.

Meanwhile, a senior police official from KP confirmed that the CTD issued the alert on June 18. However, there were orders to keep the threat a secret and prevent it from being leaked on social media, he said.

PTI leaders have recently expressed concerns about the threat to Imran Khan's life and have claimed that a target killer has been hired to assassinate him.

PTI leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday tweeted that “some people" have tasked a terrorist with assassinating former prime minister Imran Khan.

“I have details that some people have ordered a terrorist named 'Cochi' in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” the former provincial minister claimed in a tweet.

Later, a party worker claimed that "the assassin has even acquired a residence in Islamabad or Rawalpindi".

