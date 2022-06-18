 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Terrorist tasked to assassinate Imran Khan, claims Fayyaz Chohan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan. — PID/Facebook/File
Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan. — PID/Facebook/File

  • Fayyaz Chohan says terrorist in Afghanistan hired for task.
  • He claims terrorist named "Cochi" hired to kill Imran Khan.
  • PTI leaders have claimed about similar threats earlier as well.

In a startling claim, PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan said Saturday that “some people” have tasked a terrorist with assassinating former prime minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office in April.

“I have details that some people have ordered a terrorist named 'Cochi' in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” the former provincial minister said in a tweet.

Amid the rumours of threats to Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Interior Ministry last month to provide water-tight security to the PTI chairman at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies.

In a jalsa last month, Khan revealed that there was a threat to his life, following which he recorded a video of the characters behind the "conspiracy" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released.

The ousted prime minister, in his address to a jalsa in Sialkot, said a "conspiracy" was being hatched to take his life and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it.

The PTI chairman, in light of the alleged plot to kill him, said he has recorded a video and stored it in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned each and every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.

Before his ouster in April, then-information minister Fawad Chaudhry had also claimed that security agencies have reported an "assassination plan" against Khan.

More From Pakistan:

After Sindh, Punjab to close markets at 9pm in a bid to conserve energy

After Sindh, Punjab to close markets at 9pm in a bid to conserve energy
PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch

PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch
Karachi traffic police launch 'free vehicle repairing service' for monsoon rains

Karachi traffic police launch 'free vehicle repairing service' for monsoon rains
Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

Pak Army soldier martyred fighting gallantly against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pak Army soldier martyred fighting gallantly against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march vandalism case
Dua Zahra's father moves Supreme Court against SHC's decision

Dua Zahra's father moves Supreme Court against SHC's decision

'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
PM Shehbaz appoints Intelligence Bureau as 'Special Vetting Agency'

PM Shehbaz appoints Intelligence Bureau as 'Special Vetting Agency'
FATF progress would not have been possible without HBL chairman's contribution: Ali Zaidi

FATF progress would not have been possible without HBL chairman's contribution: Ali Zaidi
Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body
Watch: How do people of Sukkur's Jannat Chowk deal with ghosts?

Watch: How do people of Sukkur's Jannat Chowk deal with ghosts?

Latest

view all