Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Prince William ‘wants to work things out’ unlike Prince Harry: Friend

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Prince William and Prince Harry’s differences were once again laid bare by a friend who told The Daily Mail recently that the Duke of Cambridge has a more ‘level-headed’ way of dealing with the media unlike his brother, the Duke of Sussex.

As per the friend: “A decade ago, William was just as furious as Harry was with the media. But, unlike his brother, he wanted to work things through, particularly when it came to ring-fencing his children.”

The insider continued: “He did that in a level-headed and conciliatory way as he understands more than anyone the interest in them as a family.”

“Once that was in place, he was much better equipped to cope with the levels of interest. It's why many think Harry and Meghan just didn't give it enough time (to work through),” the source concluded.

