Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas. — ICC/ File
  • Abbas was taken to hospital three days ago.
  • He had to be put on oxygen support, his family says.
  • Abbas had contracted COVID-19 during transit in Dubai.

LONDON: Former Pakistani cricket captain Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the English capital, his family sources told Geo News Tuesday.

Abbas was taken to the hospital three days ago after which he had to be given put on oxygen support. The family of the cricketer has requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

According to sources, Abbas had contracted COVID-19 while staying in Dubai on his way to London. After reaching London, he complained of kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia. 

"He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people," the sources added. 

