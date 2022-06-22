 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to have ‘bent over backwards’ to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family when she first started seeing Prince Harry, who Kate was ‘very fond of’, a source revealed to Closer magazine.

In fact, Kate reportedly ‘struggles to recognise’ Prince Harry ever since he stepped down as senior royal with Meghan and relocated to the US in what has come to be known as Megxit.

As per the source: “She was extremely fond of Harry as a brother-in-law and bent over backwards to welcome Meghan into the family when they first got together.”

“That’s why the criticism the Sussexes’ launched on the family and the snubs that followed were so upsetting and damaging.”

The insider continued: “The sad truth is that Kate has struggled to recognise Harry as the same person she loved and respected all those years and the same goes for William, who desperately misses his brother.”


More From Entertainment:

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud
Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West
Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral
Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye
World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan

World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan
Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress

Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress
Geoffrey Rush to get top prize at Czech film festival

Geoffrey Rush to get top prize at Czech film festival
Drew Barrymore hammers at the wall in new home makeover video

Drew Barrymore hammers at the wall in new home makeover video

Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Latest

view all