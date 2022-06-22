Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to have ‘bent over backwards’ to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family when she first started seeing Prince Harry, who Kate was ‘very fond of’, a source revealed to Closer magazine.

In fact, Kate reportedly ‘struggles to recognise’ Prince Harry ever since he stepped down as senior royal with Meghan and relocated to the US in what has come to be known as Megxit.

As per the source: “She was extremely fond of Harry as a brother-in-law and bent over backwards to welcome Meghan into the family when they first got together.”

“That’s why the criticism the Sussexes’ launched on the family and the snubs that followed were so upsetting and damaging.”

The insider continued: “The sad truth is that Kate has struggled to recognise Harry as the same person she loved and respected all those years and the same goes for William, who desperately misses his brother.”



