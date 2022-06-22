Experts busy focusing on Harry, overlook William's dismal performance on major front

British tabloid media and pro-monarchy royal experts would always find something to criticize Prime Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

When there is nothing to attack, they will make things up to target the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When the couple choose not to speak, some body language experts would highlight things that Harry and Meghan's haters would love to see.

But all those experts and tabloids would ignore things that could cast a bad light on Harry's elder brother and the future king Prince William.

They are praising William for selling Big Issue magazine on the streets of London after the royal family released a video of the Duke on his 40th birthday.

The experts have failed to note that William's video on YouTube was able to get only a few thousands views.

The results speak volumes about how popular the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton are.

The video's dismal performance may also create doubts about what the mainstream media and their polls say about the Duke's popularity.

Kate and William have failed to reach one million subscribers months after launching their channel.