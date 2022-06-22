 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Experts busy focusing on Harry, overlook William's dismal performance on major front

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Experts busy focusing on Harry, overlook Williams dismal performance on major front

British tabloid media and pro-monarchy royal experts would always find something to criticize Prime Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

When there is nothing to attack, they will make things up to target the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When the couple choose not to speak, some body language experts would highlight things that Harry and Meghan's haters would love to see.

But all those experts and tabloids would ignore things that could cast a bad light on Harry's elder brother and the future king Prince William.

They are praising William for selling Big Issue magazine on the streets of London after the royal family released a video of the Duke on his 40th birthday.

The experts have failed to note that William's video on YouTube was able to get only a few thousands views. 

The results speak volumes about how popular the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton are.

The video's dismal performance  may also create doubts about what the mainstream media and their polls say about the Duke's popularity.

Selling the Big Issue on the streets of London - YouTube

Earlier this month we joined together for a very special hour selling The Big Issue on the streets of London.Read more about how this came about: https://www...

Kate and William have failed to reach one million subscribers months after launching their channel.

More From Entertainment:

After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'
Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard
Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?

Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?
Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?
Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?
Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud
Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West
Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral
Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Latest

view all