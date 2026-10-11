Paul Hollywood shares health setback after race car incident aggravated his condition

The update comes after the new series of The Great British Bake Off kicked off last month

Paul Hollywood has updated fans on his health, revealing that he will need surgery on his hands after a 12-year battle with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

It is worth noting that Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a medical condition caused by pressure on the median nerve as it passes through a narrow, rigid passageway of bones and ligaments in your wrist known as the carpal tunnel.

Speaking about his condition on social media, The Great British Bake Off judge Paul, 60 explained why he needed to wear wrist braces at the airport.

READ MORE: Prue Leith bids farewell to 'The Great British Bake Off' after nine seasons

Paul said: 'I've got Carpal tunnel syndrome. I was diagnosed about 12 years ago now. It's severe in both. It's down to my job from working with dough for over thirty years. Occasionally it flares up and I wear a brace.'

The presenter also revealed that the condition was aggravated a few months when he tested a race car, injuring his hand as he struggled to control steering wheel while it spun around.

Paul explained that wearing a brace helps stabilise his hands.He added that he would need surgery on both hands soon.

The update comes after the new series of The Great British Bake Off kicked off last month, with viewers getting their first look at Paul's judging partnership with Nigella Lawson, who has replaced Prue Leith in the famous Bake Off tent.