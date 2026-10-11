Beverley Callard shares 'not great news' amid breast cancer battle

The soap star also shared her experience of bonding with other cancer sufferers in the waiting room.

Beverley Callard has shared her latest health update, revealing she is in 'limbo' after suffering a 'nightmare' setback amid her breast cancer battle.

The Coronation Street star, 69, previously announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and has continued to keep fans updated throughout her treatment.

On Saturday, the actress shared her feelings, admitting she was at a loss after learning the 'part of her stomach has eroded away.'

In the first of her two videos shared on Instagram, the Liz McDonald actress told fans about her stomach issues following a visit to the oncology department at her hospital.

'Still not got all the results of my stomach scan yet but apparently part of my stomach has eroded away and I’ve got to have two lots of antibiotics and then a stomach care protector tablet.

The soap star also shared her experience of bonding with other cancer sufferers in the waiting room.

However, just hours later, Beverley returned to Instagram with a 'big update', alarmingly captioning her post: '2 updates…so watch until the end!! Some not great news and some very sad news.'

The I'm A Celebrity star went on to explain in her video that she would need medication to treat the erosion in her stomach.

In another blow to the beloved TV star, Beverley also told how the adoption of a dog that she had fallen in love with had been cancelled.