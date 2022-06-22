 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Local body elections postponed in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Islamabad, on November 30, 2015. — AFP
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Islamabad, on November 30, 2015. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Local body elections in the capital have been postponed, with the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directing the Election Commission of Pakistan to complete fresh delimitation of constituencies and issue a new schedule in 65 days.

A hearing was held today on petitions related to local body elections in Islamabad at the request of PML-N, PPP and PTI.

The parties had sought a delay in the polls, making a case for revised delimitation after the government increased the number of union councils from 50 to 101.

The ECP had notified polls on July 31 in 50 union councils of the capital.

The hearing was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

When it began, the chief justice asked the ECP what their decision is regarding the local government elections in Islamabad.

"The ECP has given a clear position on local body elections under the government notification," the officials told the court.

The chief justice inquired: "In how many days will the election be held?"

"Elections can be held in 60 to 65 days," the Election Commission officials said.

Justice Minallah then proceeded to review some complaints received regarding the polls.

He directed the Election Commission to not transfer votes from one ward to another.

The ECP officials said that first a new delimitation process will take place over 60 days and then a schedule for local body elections will be announced.

They requested the court to order the federal government to cooperate in local body elections. "Governments obstruct local elections," they complained.

"The court should order the federal government to fulfil constitutional obligations of local body elections," they pleaded.

Justice Minallah noted that the parties' requests to delay elections have been "rendered ineffective".

The Election Commission should announce the election schedule after fresh delimitation in 65 days, the court ruled.

More From Pakistan:

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Family challenges order for exhumation in SHC

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Family challenges order for exhumation in SHC
Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal

Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal
Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today
Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull

Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull
Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo
Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of four Kashmiri youths by Indian forces

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of four Kashmiri youths by Indian forces
6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Major progress in talks with Pakistan over FY23 budget: IMF

Major progress in talks with Pakistan over FY23 budget: IMF
Supreme Court fixes hearing for Dua Zahra case on June 23

Supreme Court fixes hearing for Dua Zahra case on June 23
Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister

Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister
Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Latest

view all