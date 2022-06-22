Elon Musk reacts to his transgender daughter’s plea

Elon Musk has seemingly responded to his transgender daughter’s plea, filed in a California court, to change her name in accordance with new gender identity and to sever ties with the billionaire.



According to the Reuters, the petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

It came to light recently in some online media reports.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online.

Xavier Alexander’s mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took to Twitter recently and wished all the fathers on Father’s Day with a sweet message for his children.

He said, “Happy Father’s Day.”

In another tweet, seemingly in response to the daughter’s plea, Musk said, “I love all my kids so much.”

According to AFP, the world´s richest person has fathered eight children, one of whom died shortly after birth.