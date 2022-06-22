 
LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman

Film star Meera. — Instagram
The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a plea challenging the validity of Pakistani film actor Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman due to the continued absence of her lawyer.

A family court had rejected the claim seeking to declare the nikkahnama (marriage contract) fake on May 28, 2018. Later this year, a sessions court judge rejected Meera's appeal against the rejection, upholding the family court's decision.

After this, Meera, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, again challenged the session court's decision, this time in the LHC. However, the high court disposed of her plea as her lawyer failed to appear for the hearings.

Meera maintained in the plea that Atiqur Rehman got a fake marriage contract and wedding pictures made during the shooting of a movie in Dubai, with intentions to seek publicity and blackmail her.

Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband

A sessions court on January 31 declared that Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, rejecting the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq. 

Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.

