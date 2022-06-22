 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Famous TV host and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Dr Bushra Iqbal got emotional after the court gave a stay order against the orders for the exhumation of the televangelist's body.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday suspended the orders to exhume Hussain's body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

After the hearing, Bushra was seen wiping her tears off while her lawyer spoke to the media. She was accompanied by her children, Ahmed Aamir and Dua Aamir, on whose behalf the plea challenging the judicial magistrate's order was filed.

Read more: SHC suspends order to exhume body for autopsy

The lawyer, Zia Awan, said that the concerned magistrate had examined Hussain's body twice after his death while the police indicated no foul play in the death.

"An autopsy wasn't performed on Benazir Bhutto as per her family's wish," Awan said. 

The lawyer further stated that Hussain died due to depression and his family will reach out to the court against those who became the reason for it.

