Deepika Padukone stuns everyone with her ethereal look: Photos

Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s reigning divas who has never disappointed her fans with her ravishing fashion statement.

Even now, the Gehraiyaan star’s photos and videos from Spain have been making headlines on Wednesday morning.

The actress has turned heads around with her stunning appearance at a Cartier event in Madrid, Spain.

In the photos shared by her fans and paparazzi on social media, the Piku beauty donned a ruffled white gown with a plunging neckline. The actress complemented her classy look with a brand’s diamond necklace along with a pair of matching earrings.

In a few photos, Deepika could be seen smiling and posing with Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, who went for all-black suit, and Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, who also looked gorgeous in a red gown.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects including Pathaan, Fighter and Project K in the pipeline. 

