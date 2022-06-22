 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Representation image of parties logos taken from Twitter.
Representation image of parties' logos taken from Twitter. 

  • Polling will take place on July 17, as per ECP schedule.
  • PPP has decided to support PML-N in view of country's interest, says Hassan Murtaza.
  • PPP’s candidates will withdraw their nomination papers.

LAHORE: The PPP on Wednesday announced that the party would support PML-N's candidates who will take part in the upcoming by-elections on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly. 

The seats had fallen vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated PTI’s dissident lawmakers for voting against party policy.

The polling will take place on July 17, as per the ECP schedule that was issued on May 26. Meanwhile, the nomination papers for the by-elections can be submitted from June 4 to 7 and this will be followed by the returning officers carrying out scrutiny of the nomination papers till June 11. However, the appeals against the returning officers’ decisions can be filed till June 15.

"In view of the country’s interest, the PPP has decided to support the PML-N’s candidate for all the 20 vacant seats," PPP provincial minister Hassan Murtaza said while addressing a joint press conference flanked by PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmad Khan.

Both the parties, however, will remain political rivals during the next general elections, clarified the PPP’s leader.

However, the PPP’s candidates will withdraw their nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections on the seats.

On his part, PML-N’s Malik Ahmad vowed that they will jointly inflict defeat on PTI during the upcoming by-polls on all the 20 seats.

Tarar said that there were coalition governments in Punjab and the centre, adding that the consensus and unity will be maintained in the future as well.

He maintained that they were united not only on the front of elections but also on the governance. Responding to a question, the PML-N minister warned that they will take strict action against those who will take the law into their hands.

More From Pakistan:

They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan

They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD

Two killed due to earthquake, rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PMD
Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan

Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan
WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem
LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman

LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman
CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official

CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official
Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident

Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident
Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail
Local body elections postponed in Islamabad

Local body elections postponed in Islamabad
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body
Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal

Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal
Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Latest

view all