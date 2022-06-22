Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in loved-up photo

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Iqra Aziz never misses out on a chance to share some mushy post for her husband Yasir Hussain that gives fans major relationship goals.

The Raqeeb Se actor is truly missing her husband, who is in Berlin for the premiere of Javed Iqbal.

While Yasir is basking in the success of his serial killer film in a foreign land, Iqra has shared a romantic picture with Yasir and penned a loved-filled message in a post.

The Suno Chanda actor took to her Instagram handle and publicly expressed love for Yasir with a throwback picture saying, "To the love of my life and father of my son! I love you and miss you! Come back already."

In the shared picture, the lovebirds can be seen pouring love on each other.



Aziz wants her husband to come back fast and this feeling of pure love really melted her fans.

Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the couple and complimented them in the comment section.