 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian teases her new beau as she puts gym-honed abs on display in hot pink crop top

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Khloe Kardashian teases her new beau as she puts gym-honed abs on display in hot pink crop top

Khloe Kardashian sent fans wild as she showcased her flat abs in hot pink crop top and leggings amid rumours of her new romance with a private equity investor.

The 37-year-old reality star sent pulses racing as she appeared to be a supermodel, running her fingers atop her perfectly slicked back bun while gazing towards the mirror with an intense expression on her face.

Khloe Kardashian teases her new beau as she puts gym-honed abs on display in hot pink crop top

Tristan Thompson's ex sizzled in her new brief clip which she shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the video, she can be seen running her fingers atop her licked back bun and gazing towards the mirror.

She previously turned heats up in a skintight blue crop top and coordinating leggings during her workout session.

Khloe's gym session comes after it was revealed that the mom of True is dating a private equity investor.

Kim Kardashian, who is currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson, reportedly introduced Khloe to the mystery man, during a dinner party last month.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp wins another battle as he reunites with Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp wins another battle as he reunites with Hollywood Vampires
Kim Kardashian shows her traditional side as a mother in new interview

Kim Kardashian shows her traditional side as a mother in new interview
Kate Middleton wins hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London
Amber Heard is trying to stay ‘strong’ following Johnny Depp trial: Source

Amber Heard is trying to stay ‘strong’ following Johnny Depp trial: Source
Elon Musk has feelings for Amber Heard?

Elon Musk has feelings for Amber Heard?
Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason

Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason
Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers

Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers
Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie
Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda

Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda
Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how

Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo
Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Latest

view all