No terms in IMF deal previous govt didn't already agree to: Aisha Ghaus Pasha

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha. —Photo courtesy National Assembly of Pakistan

IMF asking for same things predecessors reached an understanding on: Ayesha Ghaus Pasha

IMF deal not struck by any government, finalised by nation, says state minister

Public should see the decisions that "that they (previous government) have left us with": Pasha

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Thursday said that the new coalition government has not agreed to any terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the previous government had not already okayed.

"We haven't agreed upon upon anything that was not in the deal the previous government (PTI) finalised," she said on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan".

"The IMF is asking for the same things our predecessors came to an understanding with them on," the minister said.



She added that the agreement with the IMF was not struck any government, it was struck by the nation. Pasha added the talks with the IMF had "advanced".

Speaking on the rupee's steep depreciation over the past few months, she said the country's high imports were "putting pressure" on the currency. She was hopeful that once an agreement is finalised with the IMF, the pressure on the rupee would ease.

She also mentioned the recent $2.3-billion-agreement with a Chinese banks consortium that was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail yesterday.

Pasha believed that the agreement would soon manifest in the (stock) market.

"Some of the previous government's decisions are weighing heavy on us," the minister said, adding that the public should see the decisions that "that they have left us with".

With regard to graft, she was of the view that given evidence of corruption against anyone, cases should be pursued.