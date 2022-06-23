 
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre to expose Ghislaine Maxwell in court

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Prince Andrew sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will share an impact statement on trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's sentence.

Ms Giuffre is one of the six women listed by US Government to take a stand on New York Court on Tuesday.

Along with Ms Giuffre, “Jane, Annie, Kate, Carolyn and Melissa” have also been listed as women who are allowed to address Judge Alison Nathan before she passes sentence.

In the new filing, US Attorney Damian Williams wrote: “The Government respectfully submits this letter in response to the Court’s Order dated June 21, 2022 directing the Government to confirm that victims have been notified of the rights described in the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA) in advance of the sentencing scheduled to take place on June 28, 2022,” it read.

“Consistent with the CVRA, the Government has provided notice of the right to be heard in connection with sentencing to the six individuals who were proven at trial to be directly and proximately harmed by the defendant’s criminal conduct.

“Specifically, the Government provided such notice, through counsel, to the individuals identified at trial as Jane, Annie, Kate, Carolyn, Virginia, and Melissa.”

