Gujranwala teenager kills mother for not buying him new clothes

GUJRANWALA: A young man allegedly killed his mother after she refused to buy him new clothes, Geo News reported.



The police arrested the 17-year-old, Ali Haider, who killed his mother when she did not agree to get him new clothes.

According to the first information report (FIR), Haider attacked his mother with a stick and hit her multiple times on her head in anger.

The suspect also hit his sister who tried to stop his brother from hitting their mother. The police said that the sister got injured. The teenager confessed to the crime, they added.



The police said that the two kids used to live with their mother after their father passed away. She used to run the house.

