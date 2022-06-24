Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer

file footage

Meghan Markle leaving the royal family so soon after joining it was termed a ‘great tragedy’ by a royal author who penned Princess Diana’s biography.



Talking about the Duchess of Sussex’s charity work from even before she married Prince Harry, royal author Andrew Morton told The Mirror’s royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen: “The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go.”

He added: “They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.”

Morton went on to share: “Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews.”

“She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito,” he further explained.

Both Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and then relocated to the US, where they live in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.