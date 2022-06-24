Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton first joint portrait

British Queen Elizabeth II has reacted to the first joint portrait of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.



The new portrait was released on Thursday, the first official artwork to feature the couple destined to be king and queen.

The painting, by artist Jamie Coreth, shows William, second in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, in a dark suit and Kate wearing a long, emerald dress.

William and Kate were able to view the portrait on Thursday during a visit to Cambridge where it is on show to the public at the university’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The portrait was also shared on the official Instagram handle of the Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen.

The caption of the post reads: “This new portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was unveiled by Their Royal Highnesses at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum earlier today.

"Painted by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the artwork was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire.”



