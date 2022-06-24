 
entertainment
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine's President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling had reportedly been tricked by two pranksters who made her believe she was on a Zoom call with the Ukraine's President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a 12-minute video was posted on YouTube which was believed to be shared by two Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus. 

These two are already notorious for prank-calling celebrities including Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

In a video, the 56-year-old accepted to talk to Ukrainian president in light of her Lumos charity work in Ukraine that could help vulnerable families and children in the region.

During this fake call, the Russian pranksters remarked on Harry Potter’s Z-shaped scar looks which they said looked similar to Russian Z military symbol.

Later, they asked the author to change the scar “to the shape of a Ukrainian trident in support of the nation” to which Rowling replied, “I will look into that. It might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers. I didn’t know they were doing that but that’s something I can address personally”.

Moreover, Zelensky's imposters also inquired about the sexuality of fictitious Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, asking if he is gay or not.

Rowling responded, “I said in 2007 that I always saw Dumbledore as gay. That’s the truth and it was a big scandal at the time that I said it. But yeah that’s how I still see it. He’s an old man when we see him in the books so his love life is no longer very important.”

Reportedly, after learning about this hoax, Rowling’s spokesperson called it “distasteful and noted”, adding that the “video is a distorted representation of the conversation”.

Watch the video here:


