Friday Jun 24 2022
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to reunite for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

The hit comedy movie Hero Pheri will return to big screens with a brand new installment reuniting the original stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in their iconic roles.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer of the series Firoz Nadiadwala enthralled fans with the good news as he confirmed the third installment.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji,” he told the outlet.

“The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters,” the Welcome producer added.

He continued: “We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

Nadiadwala did not disclose who will be directing the upcoming movie but hinted that they have a shortlisted name as he said, “We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon.”

#HeraPheri3 has since been trending on Twitter as fans are super excited for return of the iconic trio as Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya.

