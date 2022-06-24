 
Babar Azam's special message for those who see things from different view

Babar Azam looks out the window and poses in this undated photo. — Twitter/babarazam258
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is a regular social media user and he often posts messages for his fans — and this time it's about a matter of perspective.

The Pakistani skipper can be standing in a room and looking out the window, thinking about something.

Azam can be seen wearing a white half-sleeved shirt along with light grey jeans. He paired the outfit with black loafers and a wristwatch.

“Bless those who see life through a different window and those who understand their view,” the skipper said in a message for his fans and followers on Twitter.

“Have a blessed Friday everyone.”

