 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her breath takingly gorgeous appearance on set of beau Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie based on Nike's quest to sign Michael Jordon.

The Marry Me actor soared the temperature in a gorgeous backless black dress to surprise her fiancé who is busy shooting for the sports drama.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo flaunted her figure in the flare dress with her beautiful hair tied in a high ponytail. She completed her look with sparkly diamond earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez opted for black high heels for the outing. The diva was accompanied with her long time manager Benny Medina.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The singer – actor often visits the Batman vs Superman actor on the sets of his film and was spotted locking lips with him earlier this week.

Previously in an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” JLo told the outlet.

She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”

More From Entertainment:

Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety

Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety
Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch

Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch
Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart

Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart
‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary

‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary
Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval

Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval
Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US
Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square

Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics
Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker
Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics

Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics
Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails
Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Latest

view all