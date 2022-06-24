Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her breath takingly gorgeous appearance on set of beau Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie based on Nike's quest to sign Michael Jordon.

The Marry Me actor soared the temperature in a gorgeous backless black dress to surprise her fiancé who is busy shooting for the sports drama.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo flaunted her figure in the flare dress with her beautiful hair tied in a high ponytail. She completed her look with sparkly diamond earrings.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez opted for black high heels for the outing. The diva was accompanied with her long time manager Benny Medina.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The singer – actor often visits the Batman vs Superman actor on the sets of his film and was spotted locking lips with him earlier this week.

Previously in an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” JLo told the outlet.

She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”