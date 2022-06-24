 
Friday Jun 24 2022
Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Zachary Levi has spoken up about his mental health struggles in a recent interview.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shazam! star opened up about his lifelong battle with anxiety and depression mainly because of “childhood trauma” and “self-doubt” in his acting career on Heart of the Matter podcast on Thursday.

“I didn't realise that I was struggling with these things until I was 37, about five years ago and I had a complete mental breakdown,” he revealed.

The actor recalled that the mental breakdown occurred after he moved to Austin, Texas.

“I was sitting in my truck, I was holding onto the wheel and I was just shaking back and forth. I am just weeping. I am just crying. I am like, 'God, help me,’” recollected the 41-year-old.

Zachary continued, “I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me.”

However, after moving to different city, he mentioned that he didn’t have “a support structure”.

“The lies are whispering into my ear and the failure that I felt that I was enough to be like, ‘Zach, it doesn't feel like you're going to make it out of this,’” he shared about his suicidal thoughts.

It was then the actor thought to seek “intensive life-changing, life-saving therapy" at a psych ward for almost a month.

Zachary also mentioned that before this treatment, the Tangled actor was running on drugs and booze to “numb himself from pain”.

The actor explained that he still lives with his issues however, now prayer and meditation along with “a healthy routine, good diet and exercise” help him in coping. 

