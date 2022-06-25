 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told to ‘apologise’ to Prince William over icy royal rift

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry should ‘apologise’ to Prince William in an effort to fix their ongoing icy royal feud, a new Express UK poll has found.

The poll came as William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be ‘heartbroken’ over the breakdown of their relationship with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Friends of the Cambridges have even said that there remains little chance of the two brothers making up anytime soon, with a close source also saying that William and Harry’s relationship is at a ‘rock bottom’.

In the same vein, the new Express UK poll asked readers: “Should Prince Harry apologise and fix his relationship with 'angry' William?”

Some 6,501 votes came in with an overwhelming majority of 80% saying ‘yes’, Harry should apologise to save his relationship with William. Just 17% answered ‘no’, while only about 3% said they remain unsure.

Readers also left comments for the Duke of Sussex, with one user commenting: “I think too much damage has been done and Harry has lost the trust of the Royal Family. It would be nice if they could but not likely.”

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting: “It's too late, the trust is now gone. I can understand William mourning the old Harry, but that Harry is lost to us now.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told The Daily Mail: “William alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”


More From Entertainment:

Katie Price serves a killer look in navy bridesmaid dress: pic

Katie Price serves a killer look in navy bridesmaid dress: pic
Nine miscarriages over the years: Sharon Stone pens down her painful journey

Nine miscarriages over the years: Sharon Stone pens down her painful journey
Prince Charles to ‘replace’ Prince Harry, Meghan with other working royals

Prince Charles to ‘replace’ Prince Harry, Meghan with other working royals
Prince Charles, Boris Johnson discussion won’t be disclosed

Prince Charles, Boris Johnson discussion won’t be disclosed
Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety

Zachary Levi reveals about his lifelong battle with depression and anxiety
Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch

Kim Kardashian steps out in the city to spend some time with son Saint: watch
Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart

Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart
‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary

‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary
Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval

Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US
Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square

Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square

Latest

view all